iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,608,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,816. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

