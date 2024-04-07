iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

