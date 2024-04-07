iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.