iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.