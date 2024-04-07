iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after buying an additional 2,346,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,277,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,089. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

