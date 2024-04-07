iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

