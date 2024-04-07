iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. 12,277,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

