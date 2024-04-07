iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $55.17. 427,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,751. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

