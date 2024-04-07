iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 837,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

