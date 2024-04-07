iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 514,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.