iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) is Barrett & Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCV stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.87. 18,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $914.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

