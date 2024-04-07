iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,838,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.