iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,219,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 1,318,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,218. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

