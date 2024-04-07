iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 152,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,599. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

