iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

