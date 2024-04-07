iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $82.34. 1,836,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

