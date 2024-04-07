iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $334.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

