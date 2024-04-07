iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,517,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.45. 27,352,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

