iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

