iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. 2,793,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.