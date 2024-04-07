iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWP traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $112.19. 1,008,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,427. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

