iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 2,363,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

