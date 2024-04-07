iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

