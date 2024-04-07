iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $57.30. 778,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,391. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.