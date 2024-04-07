Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

JSPR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.17.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $671,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

