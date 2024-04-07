JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.