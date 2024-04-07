JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $52.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MUR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.55.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MUR opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 126.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,253,000 after buying an additional 820,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 52.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,256,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,424,000 after buying an additional 780,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

