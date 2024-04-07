JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Price Target to GBX 259

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 262 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.25) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bridgepoint Group stock opened at GBX 248.40 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.32. Bridgepoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.77).

Bridgepoint Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

