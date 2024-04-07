JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $12.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5,716.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

