JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 702.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.