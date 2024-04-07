Kava Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.48 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Kava has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $25.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00015922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

