Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.62) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,481.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,458.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The firm has a market cap of £919.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5,547.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160 ($14.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,800 ($35.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($69,613.36). Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

