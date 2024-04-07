Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.31 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

