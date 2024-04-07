Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.31 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

