Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

