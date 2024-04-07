Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,346 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $91,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KNX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,837. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.