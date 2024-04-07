Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

