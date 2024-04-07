KOK One Day Trading Volume Tops $66,973.41 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $2.37 million and $66,973.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,360.75 or 1.00017373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00128141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00465929 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80,957.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

