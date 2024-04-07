Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5226 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.3 %

ADRNY opened at €29.71 ($31.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €27.51 ($29.58) and a 52 week high of €35.51 ($38.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of €24.79 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HSBC lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

