Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5226 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.3 %
ADRNY opened at €29.71 ($31.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €27.51 ($29.58) and a 52 week high of €35.51 ($38.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of €24.79 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADRNY
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.