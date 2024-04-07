La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

La Rosa Price Performance

Shares of LRHC stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. La Rosa has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get La Rosa alerts:

La Rosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.