Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.47. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

