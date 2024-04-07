Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

