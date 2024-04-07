Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

