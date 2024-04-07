Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lennar worth $41,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $166.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

