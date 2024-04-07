LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

