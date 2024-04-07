Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 4.1 %
Lipocine stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
