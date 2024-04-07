Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 4.1 %

Lipocine stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

