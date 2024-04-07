Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.20. 690,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.66.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

