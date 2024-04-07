Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in U-Haul by 429.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in U-Haul by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. 71,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

