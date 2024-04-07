Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

