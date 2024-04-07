Lotus Technology (LOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 8th.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LOT opened at $6.76 on Friday. Lotus Technology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a PE ratio of 169.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

